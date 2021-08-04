Horoscope Today, August 4, Wednesday: Do you believe in the power of astrology? If you do, then astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji is here to predict what’s in store for you today.Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 3, Tuesday: Luck Will be in Taurus, Virgo And Aries' Court Today

Aries: The Aries people can earn significant profit today if they manage to control their anger. There would be disagreements with seniors but that must not turn into an argument. Also Read - Lazy Zodiac Signs: People With These 4 Raashis Are Super Lethargic And Slow

Taurus: Some of the new contacts made by Taurus people would come to their rescue. Those planning a short trip with friends should do not delay the trip as it would benefit them. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 2, Monday: Money Matter to Get Settled Today For Cancer, Leo Must Avoid Health Complications

Gemini: The Gemini people who are in business would be unnecessarily busy throughout the day. People who are in government jobs might have to face the anger of superiors at work.

Cancer: The Cancer people would get some profit if they attend a social event in the evening hours. Making new plans for the future are destined to give positive results.

Leo: The Leo people would get nearly 72% favour from their luck today. People whose businesses are not doing well would get orders that would revive their fortune.

Virgo: The Virgo people should keep a peaceful mind even while tackling complicated situations. Some people who use abusive language should completely avoid doing so.

Libra: The Libra people would be lost in their own world today. Even when important matters are discussed, it would appear that these people are not listening.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would feel very blessed today. Success would come to them on its own. They should avoid paying attention to their criticism.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would expand their network today by meeting new people. People would listen to them and follow their advice in important matters.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would find that their family is more united than it appears otherwise. They would spend time watching their favourite show on television.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people might have a tough day today. Their enemies would succeed in plotting against them and executing their plans.

Pisces: The Pisces people would worry about situations that are not in their control. They should concentrate on creative works instead of overthinking.