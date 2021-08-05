Horoscope Today, August 5, Thursday: All zodiac signs have different characteristics which help in building individual personality. If you want to know what’s there in store for you, then you must read today’s astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 4, Wednesday: Tough Day At Work For Aquarius, Cancer Can Expect Profit Professionally

Aries: Sudden expenditures at home may lead to mental stress for some of Aries' people. They should avoid arguments with family members as it might spoil their relationship.

Taurus: The Taurus people might buy a new kitchen appliance for their home. They would also spend some money for the welfare of other people who are in need of help.

Gemini: The Gemini people would see their family business flourishing. It is expected that a major deal would be signed by the afternoon.

Cancer: The Cancer people would get ample time to talk things out with their spouse and understand their point of view. A candlelight dinner would be the best way to end the day.

Leo: The Leo people who are studying should try to concentrate properly on their studies. And if all efforts fail, it would be a better idea to take a complete break.

Virgo: The Virgo people would focus on new plans to earn profit in their business. They do not want to follow the old ways that are not relevant in today’s time.

Libra: The Libra people would feel a positive environment at work and would get the help of colleagues. It would be a good idea to change your house if you live in rented accommodation.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people who are looking for a job change may finally get an offer they wanted badly. Luck would favour them today by nearly 85%.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would spend the whole day working on something creative. They would be given to do the work that they actually love to do.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people should not go for risky investments today as there are chances of loss. They should not discuss money matters, it is better to postpone it.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would have to work a lot but they would get instant results from their efforts. Pending household works would be completed with the help of their brothers.

Pisces: The Pisces people would soon get an invitation for a school or college reunion. They would be approached by someone they never expected to get in touch with again.