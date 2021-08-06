Horoscope Today, August 6, Friday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction. Check out how the day’s going to look like if you believe in the power of the universe and the position of the stars in your life.Also Read - Vastu Tips For Money: Ways to Attract Money, Health And Happiness by Following Vastu Shastra

Aries: The Aries people would find their work getting stuck because of technical glitches. Despite making regular efforts, some of these people would find they are not getting positive results.

Taurus: The Taurus people might experience a small financial loss but they should not get discouraged. It would be easy for others to mislead them with materialistic things.

Gemini: The Gemini people would experience a very spiritual and religious environment at home. There might be stomach-related problems but they should rather focus on spending time with family.

Cancer: The Cancer people would find their money getting wasted in a business event. These people should not lend any money to someone they do not know well.

Leo: The Leo people would be very soft-spoken when they speak with their spouses. Some of these people want to pack their bags and run away from all responsibilities.

Virgo: The Virgo people might experience some pain in their knees or elbow joints. There are chances of some people soon getting the chance to go on a religious tour.

Libra: The Libra people would find all their family members extending a helping hand to each other. These people should avoid running or walking for long hours.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would have a lucky day today where they might get involved in activities that help the underprivileged. Some people would get appreciation from their boss at work.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would get some new opportunities related to their job. When these people get praised, others at the workplace might not be very pleased.

Capricorn: Capricorn people should be careful about their health and avoid eating oily food. Popularity is at the doorstop for many people belonging to this zodiac sign.

Aquarius: Some of the Aquarius people would acquire an expensive possession today. These people would be very busy but they should avoid any extra expenditure.

Pisces: The Pisces people should not drive their car, scooter, or bike fast or in a rash manner. They might get a chance to catch a glimpse of their favourite role model.