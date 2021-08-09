Horoscope Today, August 9, Monday: The stars have their own way to dictate your life and while you might choose to ignore their signs, your destiny has got everything set for you in the future. In Monday’s horoscope, astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji predict how the day will be for you.Also Read - Weekly Horoscope, August 9 to August 15 2021: Know What's Coming Your Way This Week? Relationship, Money, Health For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: A long-standing difference with a friend might lead to arguments with family members at home. Things would be smooth in the office but relationships need to be handled delicately.

Taurus: The Taurus people would find new and reliable support from someone of the opposite sex. Overthinking would result in headaches, it would be a great idea to go cycling or swimming.

Gemini: People belonging to this zodiac sign need to avoid useless suspicion or argument. Not doing so would result in loss of energy as well as wealth for the Gemini people.

Cancer: Luck would favour the Cancer people by nearly 90% and all their plans would proceed as expected. These people should not be surprised if they happen to meet a celebrity today.

Leo: The Leo people would get the support of their friends as well as rivals because they would stand for something bigger. Financial gains could also be expected.

Virgo: The Virgo people can think of starting an ambitious project that they have been waiting for long. There might be initial hiccups but there is no need to worry.

Libra: Colleagues at the workplace would praise the Libra people’s spirit of teamwork. A long-pending legal battle is likely to get over with the intervention of an important individual.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would get inspired by people who are good and this feeling would make them feel happy from within. They should eat the right food today.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would go for an outing with friends in the evening. These people would remain excited and energetic throughout the day, and so would face no roadblocks.

Capricorn: It would be a good idea for the Capricorn people to do complete research and investigation before a business deal. Talking for long hours on phone might cause neck pain.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people should complete all money-related work today as they might not get the time for it in near future. Some of these people might have to travel abroad for work.

Pisces: Doing meditation and yoga in the morning would keep the Pisces people active throughout the day. Those planning to get into business with siblings might take the next step.