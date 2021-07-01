Horoscope Today, July 1, Thursday: Welcome to a brand new month! Cancer and Leo should accept all of the birthday attention. A little insight about the future always gives you something to look forward to. Wondering what’s in store for you today? If you believe in astrology and the impact of stars in your life, then this might interest you. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to india.com and predicts the day for our readers. Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 30, Wednesday: Capricorn Cannot Escape The Karma, Taurus Will Self-Reflect

Aries: The Aries people would be a little worried about the health of an elderly family member. Their intellectual side would be on display today.

Taurus: The Taurus people would succeed in planning all their work meticulously today. If you are looking for a business partner, you might get one.

Gemini: The Gemini people would try to spend time with their children. They can rest assured as far as health issues are concerned.

Cancer: Cancer would get some unexpected financial gains today. If there’s an issue with your siblings, it’s time to sort it out.

Leo: The Leo people would be busy throughout the day establishing new contacts. They should keep not worry much about domestic issues.

Virgo: The Virgo people would find themselves in a healthy space with regard to their relationships. You might experience some health-related issues such as headaches.

Libra: The Libra people would be busy with too much work on the job front. Working from home would give them a better hold of their timings.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would establish some new connections. Some people might also try to learn some new skills in their free time.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarius people would need to avoid engaging in situations that are complex. They might experience some emotional moments today.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people who recently got married should think about extending their family. They would a lot of time with their partner.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would face some difficulties in managing their relationships. They should try to strike a balance between personal and professional life.

Pisces: The Pisces people who are in business would need to lay low for a while. Those in salaried jobs may get some new opportunities.