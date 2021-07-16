Horoscope Today, July 16, Friday: In these trying times, all we need is a ray of hope. If you are someone who is experiencing self-doubt, then astrological predictions can help you be ready for any kind of situation you may have to face in the future. Here, we get renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to what stars have in store for you on Friday.Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 15, Thursday: Taurus Can Expect Job Promotion, Capricorn Will be Overburdened With Work

Aries: The Aries people would be frustrated by a close friend or a family member. They feel they are being misunderstood by all.

Taurus: The Taurus people have an excellent opportunity to go for an outing with family. Their willpower would keep them moving ahead.

Gemini: The Gemini people who undertake any journey would face no trouble. They should try home remedies for any ailment.

Cancer: It is a good time for the Cancer people to spread their wings and strive towards success. The luck would be on their side.

Leo: The Leo people would be a part of their office hours in their career planning. They do not want to remain stuck in their present condition.

Virgo: The Virgo people would confide in an elder family member with some very sensitive issues. They should be careful in their approach.

Libra: The Libra people would be appreciated for their performance on the academic front. They should start doing regular exercise or yoga.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would not find any time for romance today. They would be completely occupied with clients and superiors at work.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians who are in business would be able to establish themselves in a firm manner. They are thinking about the future.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would succeed in rekindling their love life. They would think of a safe plan for a family outing.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people who are facing health-related issues can expect a fast recovery. They may soon go on an overseas journey.

Pisces: The Pisces people would find that the value of their property has escalated. They might add to their wealth through other means.