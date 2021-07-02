Horoscope Today, July 2, Friday: Astrology is an ancient concept, as old as time. It lights the path of life. It’s an important aspect of our lives. Rather it is the connecting chord among our past, present, and future. To a great extent, astrology is used to forecast and predict future events and can also be used as a medium to get rid of any kind of mishap related to planetary positions. Check out your horoscope today, as predicted by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji. Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 1, Thursday: Virgo to Face Health Issues, Aquarius Should Maintain Work-Life Balance

Aries: The Aries people would spend some quality time with their family members today. They would excel at the work front as well.

Taurus: The Taurus people would be in an upbeat mood today. They would spend a lot of time exercising and working out.

Gemini: The Gemini people would want to keep a low profile today. They won’t take a laid-back attitude at work as well as home.

Cancer: Cancer would be in the spotlight today due to some recent achievements. They would try to save money.

Leo: The Leo people would indulge in online shopping. They would try to buy something for each member of their family.

Virgo: The Virgo people would receive a payment that has been pending for over a year. They should try to keep the home environment peaceful.

Libra: The Libra people would get the cooperation of their superiors at work. Their health would improve with a revised diet plan.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would want to spend some time with a person they like immensely. Those in academics might achieve their targets.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarius people would need to travel due to work with a colleague they do not really like. They would get a chance to show their skills.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would get all support from their family to move ahead in life. They would be involved in some social service.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would avoid raking up any old property-related issue. They might show their angry side to their partner.

Pisces: The Pisces people would be free of health-related worries by making some changes in their daily routine. They want to get rid of their bad habits.