Horoscope Today, July 23, Friday: Do you believe in the power of astrology? If you do, then astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji is here to predict what's in store for you today.

Aries: Increased expenses at home over the past few days is adding to the pressures of Aries people. They might also face some difficult situations related to the education of their children, but they can get hold of it if they follow the right advice.

Taurus: The Taurus people would like to work towards the upliftment of their social stature and some people might even attend some events for the purpose. People who try to speed up things at work might end up not completing any work due to mismanagement.

Gemini: The Gemini people might receive some unexpected financial gains, which is actually a result of their hard work in business. Luck will be on their side and there’s a strong possibility of these people completing all their work with flying colours.

Cancer: The Cancer people who have been facing a legal battle for a long are expected to get positive outcomes today. They might be part of a sudden plan to travel to a religious place outside the city.

Leo: The Leo people would come up with some unique initiatives at the workplace and will get all the support of their superiors. They would try to bring out their creative self and won’t hesitate in taking up responsibilities that appear tough.

Virgo: It is one of the rare days when the Virgo people would try to be naughty and playful. Some of these people might start their day feeling a lack of enthusiasm but they would be able to regain their energy with each passing hour.

Libra: The Libra people would feel a sense of an increase in their self-confidence. A presentation that they have been working on for a long is expected to be loved by their clients, resulting in gains for their company.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would spend the day in things that they love doing. Some people might spend hours listening to music while some might cook something interesting. They would feel a happy environment around them.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would find that the plans that had been made related to their professional tasks are finally giving positive results. These people also get to eat food they like and might also visit a close friend.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people might be part of long discussions at home related to an old ancestral property. They would also remain extremely busy at the office as they need to wrap up a lot of work on the last working day of the week.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people might feel cheated by a close co-worker. Students would also remain distracted but it would benefit them if they manage to concentrate on their studies.

Pisces: The Pisces people would get into an ugly dispute with someone close due to a lack of clarity on financial matters. They might feel a little weak by the end of the day as they would be exhausted both physically and mentally.