Horoscope Today, July 24, Saturday: Whatever good or bad you experience in life, you have to learn to move on. However, if you have got some backup planning done, moving on becomes easier. Here, we try to predict the day for you as per your zodiac sign with the help of renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji. Check out if the stars are in favour of you or whether it's the right time to start planning ahead.

Aries: As per recent changes in the planetary combinations, the Aries people would finally see some improvement in their financial situation. Some people would be elated on receiving good news about a family member.

Taurus: Taurus people who go for travel today are likely to benefit out of the efforts made during the journey. Keeping a piece of yellow cloth would favour them but there might be some minor health-related complications.

Gemini: The Gemini people can expect to get the support of people who are in a position of power. Those in business are also likely to make some swift gains with their new initiatives. The health is set to improve.

Cancer: Luck would favour the Cancer people today as many of their pending works are likely to get completed. People who are awaiting a promotion at the workplace might finally see things moving in a positive direction.

Leo: The Leo people finally get the support of their partner and thus would not hesitate in taking fresh risks and challenges. Keeping a blue object in the pocket while travelling would keep these people safe.

Virgo: The Virgo people would be in a fearsome mood today and would dominate over the nemesis and rivals. Those in business must take each step after proper deliberations and discussions otherwise they would not get desired outcomes.

Libra: The Libra people should avoid getting carried away as it would be very easy to convince these people emotionally today. They should try to avoid any conflict-like situation with family members otherwise the impact might be long-lasting.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people should devote some time in offering prayer to the almighty. These people need to strictly avoid getting into lending or borrowing money as it is not a very suitable day for financial transactions.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would succeed in striking a balance between their words and actions. Some people might expect a promotion or salary hike at work and those battling health issues would get better.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would need to learn the art of speaking in a sweet manner. This would add to their social stature and also help them in establishing new connections. They should exercise regularly.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people should avoid reacting to people if they say something hurtful. Sharing their pain with others would not give them any benefit today. A piece of disappointing news might come their way.

Pisces: It would be a very peaceful day for the Pisces people as they would finally succeed in spending adequate time with themselves. People who do not want to be alone can plan an outing with close friends.