Horoscope Today, July 25, Sunday: In these trying times, all we need is a ray of hope. If you are someone who is experiencing self-doubt, then astrological predictions can help you be ready for any kind of situation you may have to face in the future. Here, we get renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to what stars have in store for you on Sunday.

Aries: An unexpected work-related travel is on the cards for the Aries people. But it is unlikely that the effort would give positive results. Those in business may witness a day full of turbulence, with some added expenses.

Taurus: The Taurus people might expect guests at home who would keep them occupied after work in the evening. They should not worry as they would feel relaxed before sleeping.

Gemini: The Gemini people would start their day as enthusiastic colleagues in the office. Some of these people might get a chance to meet a senior-level official at work.

Cancer: The Cancer people would keep their day going with the help of some close friends. Those having children can receive good news related to their education.

Leo: They should always think about the consequence before taking any decision related to their business. If they feel stressed out, they should spend time with their spouse and kids.

Virgo: It is a very good day to hold a religious ceremony at home that the Virgo people have been wanting for long. Some people might expect their due promotion.

Libra: Money that they had lent to some people in need might be returned today. Those facing health-related issues might also start feeling much better.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would face mental tension throughout the day because of a family member who is in trouble. They should reach out to their friends for help.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians should not share any confidential information with people outside the family. Their reputation at the workplace would keep improving.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would experience a very happy day with their family today. Despite the initial work blues, the day would remain quite positive for these people.

Aquarius: A few lucky Aquarius people can be appointed to a position of repute and critical responsibilities. Their self-confidence would be the key to success in this new venture.

Pisces: The Pisces people would experience a very mixed day at work and home. Those in business need to work harder than usual to achieve their goals