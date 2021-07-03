Horoscope Today, July 3, Saturday: Whatever good or bad you experience in life, you have to learn to move on. However, if you have got some backup planning done, moving on becomes easier. Here, we try to predict the day for you as per your zodiac sign with the help of renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji. Check out if the stars are in favour of you or whether it’s the right time to start planning ahead. Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 2, Friday: Aries, Gemini, Scorpio And Sagittarius Will Excel On Work Front

Aries: The Aries people would be very thick-skinned today. Even the most hurtful of comments would not affect them at all.

Taurus: The Taurus people would be more interested in preaching good things to others. They should rather focus on managing their life.

Gemini: The Gemini people would benefit from the relations they have made in the past. They can think about executing their plan.

Cancer: The Cancer people would want to take a stock of their financial condition today. They would also want to relax properly.

Leo: The Leo people would be bored of spending every weekend at home. They might think of getting a pass and travelling to some nearby place.

Virgo: The Virgo people would want to completely indulge in fun-filled activities. They would also take time out to watch a movie.

Libra: The Libra people would make a daily routine for themselves. They would want to strike a work-life balance.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would want to do something new with their regular life. Those thinking of launching their blogs can do it today.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarius people would have a lazy start to the weekend. They would use the time to plan their business moves.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would devote the day to their friends. A group zoom call with old-school friends might happen.

Aquarius: The Aquarius seems bored of listening to themselves and taking decisions on their own. They would listen more to their girlfriend or wife.

Pisces: The Pisces people would do what we should always avoid doing – being judgemental and taking strong decisions that they would regret later.