Horoscope Today, July 31, Saturday: These are the strangest and the most difficult times for everyone. Surviving this pandemic together is what our aim should be. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his predictions and remedies each day. Now is the time to believe in everything that has even the slightest potential to give you some sort of mental peace. Let these astrological predictions help you survive these times.Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 30, Friday: Taurus to Cover Financial Losses, It’s Time For Sagittarius to Clear Debts

Aries: The Aries people might come across a situation of conflict at their home. These people should try to get the support of all family members for an ambitious project that they are planning to take up. Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 29, Thursday: Aries Will Get Financial Relief, Leo May Suffer on Professional Front

Taurus: The Taurus people need to be very patient today. If they refrain from doing everything in haste, they would be able to resolve all troubling issues at home as well as office. Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 28, Wednesday: Taurus May Take Professional Risks, Aquarius to Begin New Chapter in Life

Gemini: The Gemini people would spend a lot of time surfing through social media sites today and might get some very positive news from it. They should avoid any conflict as it might lead to long-standing disputes with some close friends.

Cancer: The Cancer people would feel a sense of dissatisfaction in their job. They have been wanting to start something of their own, but they need to wait a little longer before they get all the required support and resources.

Leo: The Leo people would be part of a video conferencing session today where they can expect to make a couple of new influential contacts. Those starting a new project should first focus on getting the required technical support.

Virgo: The Virgo people would concentrate on completing all pending tasks at home like paying electricity bills and maintenance charges. People who are part of a family business need to move out of their comfort zone if they want sustainable profit.

Libra: The Libra people would experience a very happy day full of fun and laughter. They would complete their work on time and then make plans to go for a candlelight dinner with their spouse.

Scorpio: The luck factor of Scorpio people would not be consistent throughout the day. While at one moment they would find their work getting stuck repeatedly, during the later half of the day they would see everything getting sorted.

Sagittarius: Any suggestion given by the Sagittarians today would be listened to and adhered to sincerely by family members as well as co-workers. A work-related travel plan might get cancelled at the last moment.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would get a chance to attend the marriage of someone they have great respect and admiration for. Their daily routine would be disturbed but it won’t trouble them much.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would meet a long-lost friend at a social gathering today. They should avoid lending any money or valuables to anyone as there are little chances of it getting returned.

Pisces: The Pisces people would today get additional income but won’t be able to save anything due to added responsibilities. People who are travelling should strictly adhere to social distancing.