Horoscope Today, July 4, Sunday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction. Check out how the day's going to look like if you believe in the power of the universe and the position of the stars in your life.

Aries: The Aries people would be hiding their true feelings for everyone around. But it is the right time to express their inner feelings.

Taurus: The Taurus people would feel that their energy is taking them in the right direction. They would be very happy and excited.

Gemini: The Gemini people would plan something special for themself today. They would not want to seek anyone else’s help.

Cancer: The Cancer would make a plan to travel with their loved ones in near future. They want to take a break from busy life.

Leo: The Leo people would try to enjoy the Sunday with everyone they love. They would spend some time with themself.

Virgo: The Virgo people would not be in the best mood today. They would feel disgusted because of unavoidable situations.

Libra: The Libra people would think of ideas to make their partner feel special. A surprise gift would be a good idea.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would need to work despite it being a Sunday. Some people might get good opportunities.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would be highly emotional in their temperament today. They would find it tough to control their feelings.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would see a dream that would leave a long-lasting impact on their minds. They should avoid negative thoughts.

Aquarius: The Aquarius would have a good time with their kids and life partner. These people would try to make the most of the Sunday.

Pisces: The Pisces would face problems in expressing their feelings to their loved ones. However, some people might plan a proposal.