Horoscope Today, July 5, Monday: It's never too late to begin new things and it's always a wise decision to play in advance. For those who believe in the power of the universe and the placement of the stars in their life, we get Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict their day. A little care in advance goes a long way and while it seems like a tough day for Libra, Cancer, Capricorn, and Aquarius, everything is not that hard to manage. Read on.

Aries: The Aries people would spend money on things that are important for their household. They would not be in a saving mode today.

Taurus: The Taurus people would be very friendly with some and extremely rude with others. They are very moody today.

Gemini: The Gemini people would get some good news and something life-changing might happen soon. They need to have some patience.

Cancer: The Cancer people are expected to buy a gift for someone they dearly love. They might also mend ties with a long-lost friend.

Leo: The Leo people would be very nagging at times today. They would be very adamant in their decisions.

Virgo: The Virgo people would think more about money matters. They would not be bothered about what people have to think.

Libra: The Libra people would try to be elusive throughout the day. They would remain quite secretive today.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would simply follow their daily routine. They will engage themselves in very limited plans.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would need to take care of their health. Too much exertion might cause trouble for them.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would take out some time today to clean their bikes and cars, which they love. This will be in addition to daily office and homework.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would love to find unique solutions to problems related to their business. They would feel motivated with everyone’s support.

Pisces: The Pisces people might a chance to meet some influential people. They might also get some good news related to their career.