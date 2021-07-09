Horoscope Today, July 9, Friday: Astrology is an ancient concept, as old as time. It lights the path of life. It’s an important aspect of our lives. Rather it is the connecting chord among our past, present, and future. To a great extent, astrology is used to forecast and predict future events and can also be used as a medium to get rid of any kind of mishap related to planetary positions. Check out your horoscope today, as predicted by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 8, Thursday: Capricorn May Find New Career Opportunities, Aries Will Get Monetary Benefits

Aries: It would be an emotional day for the Aries people. Throughout the day they would be sentimental and quite emotional. Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 7, Wednesday: Sagittarius Should Sort Out Differences With Partner, Aries Will be Strong Financially

Taurus: The Taurus people might get in touch with some very old friends today. They would really enjoy it and cherish the moments. Also Read - Travel as Per Zodiac Sign: Which Holiday Destinations Are Lucky For You in India And Abroad

Gemini: The Gemini people would find their happiness outside their daily routine. They might feel like going on a date with someone special.

Cancer: The Cancer people would be nature lovers for the day. They might spend hours sitting alone in their balconies during the evening.

Leo: The day might be a very romantic day for the Leo people. Even a cup of tea with their partners would make the day refreshing.

Virgo: The Virgo people would spend most of their time in a peaceful manner at their homes. They would help their wives or mother in household works.

Libra: The Libra people would take up tasks that are very creative. Some people might paint while some might cook something nice.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would simply follow their daily routine. They would try to be engaged in very limited plans for the day.

Sagittarius: Doing activities that are exhausting might make them feel very tired today. They should also avoid outside food.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would take out some time from their busy schedule to clean their cars and bikes. This would make them feel energetic.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would indulge in some online shopping to bust their stress. Had things been normal, they would have surely visited a nearby mall.

Pisces: The Pisces people would meet some very positive people today. These people might expect some progress in career and appreciation from bosses also.