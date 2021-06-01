Horoscope, Today, June 1, Tuesday: It’s a new month, it’s time for new beginnings, new mindset, new focus, new intentions, and new results. Will June kick off with a feeling of great possibilities and promising collaborations in the works or will it be a disappointment? If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction. Also Read - Horoscope, Today, May 31, Monday: Leos Will Achieve Their Targets, Aquarius to Stay Upbeat Today

Aries: The Aries people who are in business would need to lay low for a while. Those in salaried jobs may get some new opportunities.

Taurus: The Taurus people would face some difficulties in managing their relationships. They should try to strike a balance between personal and professional life.

Gemini: The Gemini people who recently got married should think about extending their family. They would spend a lot of time with their partner.

Cancer: The Cancer people would need to avoid engaging in situations that are complex. They might experience some emotional moments today.

Leo: The Leo people would establish some new connections. Some people might also try to learn some new skills in their free time.

Virgo: The Virgo people would be busy with too much work on the job front. Working from home would give them a better hold of their timings.

Libra: The Libra people would find themselves in a healthy space with regard to their relationships. You might experience some health-related issues such as headaches.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would be busy throughout the day establishing new contacts. They should keep not worry much about domestic issues.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would get some unexpected financial gains today. If there’s an issue with your siblings, it’s time to sort it out.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would try to spend time with their children. They can rest assured as far as health issues are concerned.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would succeed in planning all their work meticulously today. If you are looking for a business partner, you might get one.

Pisces: The Pisces people would be a little worried about the health of an elderly family member. Their intellectual side would be on display today.