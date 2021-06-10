Horoscope Today, June 10, Thursday: On June 10, the world will witness this year’s first Surya Grahan. The astronomical event occurs several times every year. It will start at 1.42 pm and will be over at 6.41 pm. It will be visible in North Asia, Europe, North-East, America, North Atlantic sea. It will only be visible in Arunachal Pradesh in India. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji shares how Solar Eclipse will impact your zodiac signs. He even sheds light on the current COVID-19 pandemic and if the situation in India will get any better after Surya Grahan. Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 9, Wednesday: Capricorns, Virgo And Aquarius Can Expect Additional Perks On Professional Front

Aries: On Surya Grahan, Aries will feel lethargic and negative. Do should try to have a positive outlook and perform Surya Namaskar every morning. The Aries people would find that the value of their property has escalated. They might add to their wealth through other means. Also Read - Annual Solar Eclipse Tomorrow, People of THESE Places in India Will be Able to Watch

Lucky Colour: Blue and White Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 8, Tuesday: Good News in Store For Cancer, Leo, Libra And Pisces

Taurus: The Taurus people who are facing health-related issues can expect a fast recovery. They may soon go on an overseas journey. They sometimes lack motivation and focus, they should worship Lord Shiva.

Lucky colour: Pink and Blue

Gemini: After Surya Grahan, Gemini will have a positive approach towards life. They can even expect good news. The Gemini people would succeed in rekindling their love life. They would think of a safe plan for a family outing.

Lucky colour: Red and Black

Cancer: The Cancer people who are in business would be able to establish themselves in a firm manner. They are thinking about the future.

Lucky Colour: Yellow and Brown

Leo: Leo people will face issues in finding their soulmates after Surya Grahan. The Leo people would not find any time for romance today. They would be completely occupied with clients and superiors at work.

Lucky Colour: Grey and White

Virgo: They will have a good impact post-Surya Grahan, they will feel more positive after this period. The Virgo people would be appreciated for their performance on the academic front. They should start doing regular exercise or yoga.

Lucky colour: White and Red

Libra: The Libra people would confide in an elder family member with some very sensitive issues. They should be careful in their approach.

Lucky colour: Purple and Green

Scorpio: Scorpio people will have a lot of mental stress, anxiety. Should switch to some physical activity to overcome stress, depression and anxiety. The Scorpio people would a part of their office hour in their career planning. They do not want to remain stuck in their present condition.

Lucky colour: Black and silver

Sagittarius: They can expect a promotion or a career jump, thanks to their hard work. It is a good time for the Sagittarians to spread their wings and strive towards success. The luck will be on their side.

Lucky colour: White and black

Capricorn: Positive effect of Surya Grahan. The Capricorn people who undertake any journey would face no trouble. They should try a home remedy for any ailment. Choose your words wisely.

Lucky colour: Black and white

Aquarius: A depressive state for Aquarius after Surya Grahan. To overcome this, you should worship Lord Shiva. The Aquarius people have an excellent opportunity to go for an outing with family. Their willpower will keep them moving ahead.

Lucky colour: Pink and Orange

Pisces: They will achieve more than what they think after Surya Grahan. Pisces should ignore negativity. The Pisces people would be frustrated by a close friend or a family member. They feel they are being misunderstood by all.

Lucky colour: Red and Pink