Horoscope Today, June 12, Saturday: Whatever good or bad you experience in life, you have to learn to move on. However, if you have got some backup planning done, moving on becomes easier. Here, we try to predict the day for you as per your zodiac sign with the help of renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji. Check out if the stars are in favour of you or whether it's the right time to start planning ahead.

Aries: The Aries people would be satisfied with the latest developments at the workplace. Things are going as per their wish and expectations.

Taurus: The Taurus people would need to go on a short but fruitful work-related travel. They might just crack a big deal for their company.

Gemini: The Gemini people would be shown the right path by elder family members. They need to keep their mind cool and think in the right direction.

Cancer: The Cancer people feel dull due to overthinking. They want things to fall in place, but there will be some delay in getting desired results.

Leo: The Leo people would be happy with the domestic harmony in their household. They would continue to perform well at their workplace.

Virgo: The Virgo people would get some rewards like promotion. They might plan to invest in the future of their children.

Libra: The Libra people would feel nervous before an important office presentation. Their detailed research would work in their favour.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would need to divert their minds from issues that are troubling them. They need the support of a friend or family member.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would get all the support of their family in crucial matters. They would be able to sort all problems that come their way.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would not want to work today. They might cook something delicious for their family members.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would want to take an off day to watch television throughout the day. They would also take some time out to watch the news.

Pisces: The Pisces people who are in their own business might get a good investment opportunity. They need to follow their instincts.