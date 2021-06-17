Horoscope Today, June 17, Thursday: Can money give you the required peace? Can you happily balance love and work? Will you take cues from the universe and use them to plan your next step in life? We get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Check out what the stars have in stores for you today. Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 16, Wednesday: Leo Should Take Care of Their Finances, Love Life Will Blossom For Pisces

Aries: The Aries people would try to procrastinate all important decisions. They might remain in a confused state of mind.

Taurus: The Taurus people would remain very lazy throughout the day. These people would not feel very active or enthusiastic at the workplace.

Gemini: The Gemini people would need some personal space so that they could take firm decisions. They would face a lot of personal issues.

Cancer: The Cancer people would not want to hide their talent or lavish lifestyle. They might try to show off what they have.

Leo: The Leo people should be very careful while talking about sensitive issues in the office. They need to think 10 times before speaking.

Virgo: The Virgo people would feel the need to eat healthy and take care of their overall health. They might be missing an old friend.

Libra: The Libra people would spend a lot of time in books related to farming and agriculture. They would try to change their routine.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people feel an urgent need to end their boredom. It would be nice to think about spending a weekend with family and friends.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would succeed in closing a loan. They might expect good news related to jobs coming their way.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would spend time with friends and family. They would find smart ways to execute their plans.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would be bothered by some sensitive issues. They would try to remain busy at work to avoid overthinking.

Pisces: The Pisces people would want to watch a movie with their close friends. They might get a strong urge to travel.