Horoscope Today, June 18, Friday: In these trying times all we need is a ray of hope. If you are someone who is experiencing self-doubt, then astrological predictions can help you be ready for any kind of situation you may have to face in the future. Here, we get renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to what stars have in store for you on Friday.

Aries: The Aries people would like to move on in life with the natural flow. Some of these people might just get into a self-motivation mode.

Taurus: The Taurus people would like to waste no time and would immerse themselves in their favourite novel. They don't want to be stuck with daily chores.

Gemini: The Gemini people would want to spend some quality time with their family members. They might pay a visit to a nearby temple today.

Cancer: The Cancer people would stick to all deadlines at the workplace. They would remain passionate about their career growth.

Leo: The Leo people would find some good time to spend with friends and loved ones. They would not be troubled by issues in their relationship.

Virgo: The Virgo people would get busy with a lot of household work today. They would want to forget all their worries for the day.

Libra: The Libra people would think about a job change but won’t be able to take a firm decision. They would continue to perform well in their existing job.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would feel a sense of romance in the air today. They are in the mood to spend a relaxing day at home.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would be on the lookout for better career opportunities. They would work to improve their social profile.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would take a lot of interest in listening to some quality music. They might also spend time watching a movie.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would not be able to avoid feeling tired throughout the day. They would overthink issues that are very sensitive on the home front.

Pisces: The Pisces people would want to feel very beautiful today. They would spend a lot of time in personal grooming today.