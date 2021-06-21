Horoscope Today, June 21, Monday: The dreadful Monday is here and so are all your insecurities, fears, and apprehensions. All of us want to begin our week on a super energetic note, or with a little something that can give a nice push to life at both professional and personal levels. We get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Check out how things are going to turn out for you today as per your zodiac sign. Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 20, Sunday: Netflix And Chill Mantra For Taurus, Not a Favourable Day For Pisces

Aries: They would want to do some constructive use of time. The Aries people would be busy reading books today. Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 19, Saturday: Health Issues Will Trouble Taurus, Capricorn Can Expect Financial Gains

Taurus: After a busy workday, the Taurus people would spend time watching a movie. They need some entertainment in between gloom all around. Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 18, Friday: Cancer to Perform Well On The Professional Front, Capricorn Will Binge Watch Movies

Gemini: The Gemini people would feel a sense of adventure today. They might spend some hours working out and exercising.

Cancer: The Cancer people love cooking and this is what they would do today. These people would also be full of positive thoughts.

Leo: It is one of those days when Leo people would really want to go out with their family. But in the given situation, they might plan a small family party at home.

Virgo: The Virgo people would listen to their favourite music for the most part of the day. Music is what keeps them going even when the situation is not good.

Libra: The Libra people would meditate and stay in silence today. They want to see beyond physical wellbeing and be spiritual today.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would be busy watching the news as they were very busy throughout the week. They want to be informed and alert.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would want to just take a rest and not do anything else today. They might take an off day at work.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would get too busy with work. They have strict deadlines to meet this week.

Aquarius: They could not sleep well for the past couple of days and today they would catch on to some sleep. They would be peaceful.

Pisces: The Pisces people would be in a very happy frame of mind today. They would ignore things that make them sad.