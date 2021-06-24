Horoscope Today, June 24, Thursday: Hippocrates, the ancient Greek physician once said, “A physician without the knowledge of astrology has no right to call himself a physician.” It is an old-age tradition that people having faith in astrology have always considered the position of the sun and planets to better understand their health, personalities, and make predictions about the future. Know what’s going to work in your favor, astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji. Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 23, Wednesday: Cancer, Leo And Capricorn to Explore Nature And Seek Peace

Aries: The Aries people would avail of a good opportunity at the workplace to prove their mettle. Those in academics would find things working in their favour. Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 22, Tuesday: Work-Related Struggle For Aries, Gemini And Scorpio

Taurus: The Taurus people would spend a lot of time doing up their house. They should not hesitate in taking outside help whenever necessary. Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 21, Monday: Lazy Start to The Week For Taurus, Sagittarius And Aquarius

Gemini: The Gemini people would take initiative to mend their ties with a friend who is not on talking terms. They would find a chance to get close to someone they admire.

Cancer: The Cancer people should understand any issue in detail before chipping in with their suggestions. They need to be more assertive in dealing with issues in the office.

Leo: The Leo people would feel that they are being taken for granted by some people. They would not face any health-related issues.

Virgo: The Virgo people would come across a good job opportunity but need to be fast to take it up. They might not behave as per the expectations of their family members.

Libra: The Libra people would remain on a safe wicket related to the financial front. They should spend time in activities like yoga and meditation.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would find it to be a good day to pursue a new hobby or interest. They would face appreciation for work done by them on the social front.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would discover that they are in a good phase to forge their own path. They would succeed in resolving an issue disturbing their family.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people who face any competitive situation would come out with flying colours. They would get the results of efforts made in the past.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would complete the paperwork of a long-pending property-related issue. Their bank balance would remain healthy in the near future.

Pisces: The Pisces people would make all the right moves on the social front. They would make sure that they do not misjudge or misunderstand their near and dear ones.