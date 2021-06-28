Horoscope Today, June 28, Monday: The dreadful Monday is here and so are all your insecurities, fears, and apprehensions. All of us want to begin our week on a super energetic note, or with a little something that can give a nice push to life at both professional and personal levels. We get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Check out how things are going to turn out for you today as per your zodiac sign. Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 27, Sunday: A New Job Opportunity Awaits For Aries, Pisces Will Resolve Differences

Aries: The Aries people should not wait anymore to start their fitness routine. They might be forced to attend a function that they had thought of avoiding.

Taurus: The Taurus people would finally start to think big because of a sudden financial gain that has come their way. Those working in IT might find the day favourable.

Gemini: The Gemini people might go for a long drive outside the city. Their hobbies would make the whole day interesting for them.

Cancer: The Cancer people would have to shift some of their appointments today. Those appearing in examinations are likely to succeed.

Leo: The Leo people who are in long-term relationships would finally want to settle down. Those in business might be able to bag a major contract.

Virgo: The Virgo people are likely to win a very big contract in business. Those in the job would see pay arrears coming their way.

Libra: The Libra people who put in efforts at home are focusing to improve their quality of life. Some people might see a visitor coming home.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people should not do anything that they would regret later. They need to put in a lot of effort to get their tasks completed.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would find themselves in a stable position in life. They would finally be able to decide on a path for a good future.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people are making a lot of efforts to ensure success. Efforts made in the right direction would yield favourable results.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would benefit at workplaces because of the good rapport they share with colleagues. They would be very health-conscious throughout the day.

Pisces: The Pisces people would spend time watching television today. They want to catch up on entertainment they have been missing for long.