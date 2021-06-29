Horoscope Today, June 29, Tuesday: Hippocrates, the ancient Greek physician once said, “A physician without the knowledge of astrology has no right to call himself a physician.” It is an old-age tradition that people having faith in astrology have always considered the position of the sun and planets to better understand their health, personalities, and make predictions about the future. Know what’s going to work in your favor, astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji. Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 28, Monday: Taurus Can Expect Financial Gains, Leo May Get Major Business Contract

Aries: The Aries people would be able to raise capital for their ambitious project with the help of smart networking. They would not be in control of everything happening at the workplace.

Taurus: The Taurus people would need to put their best foot forward to complete their pending task. They should not bother about minor health-related issues.

Gemini: The Gemini people would get the much-needed appreciation from their spouse. Efforts made by them are finally being recognised.

Cancer: The Cancer people who are travelling would not find any trouble in their way. They might soon get a chance to buy their own car or scooter.

Leo: The Leo people who have been feeling the need for a partner might face situations like love at first sight. They should not hold their feelings and share immediately.

Virgo: The Virgo people would be ready to take on extra work in the office. They might face the anguish of their family members over lack of time.

Libra: The Libra people would realise that whatever is happening in their life is for their own good. They should wait before reaching final decisions on sensitive matters.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people who are getting frustrated due to the slow pace of work need to take things into their own hands. They should focus on the work rather than getting angry.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would face a close encounter with someone they admire secretly. These people might bring some very positive changes in their lifestyle.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would find that a lot is depending on their shoulder on the work front. They would dominate their social circle.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would think about the possibilities of hosting a party. If not the party, they would go for some travel.

Pisces: The Pisces people would find that their understanding with family members is resulting in peace at home. Mutual respect will be foremost in their relationship.