Horoscope Today, June 30, Wednesday: Can money give you the required peace? Can you happily balance love and work? Will you take cues from the universe and use them to plan your next step in life? We get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that.

Aries: The Aries people would have a long way to go if they channelize their energies properly. They should not waste time in activities that are futile.

Taurus: The Taurus people would need some wisdom to rise above the turbulence they are experiencing. They should go for self-reflection.

Gemini: The Gemini people would take a step back if they are at loggerheads with someone. They would want to settle things for good.

Cancer: The Cancer would be backed by their inner spirit today. They would not find much obstacles coming their way.

Leo: The Leo people would indulge in something that they are usually fearful of. They want to realise their true potential.

Virgo: The Virgo people would need to take the first step in all tasks that come their way. They cannot afford to follow others.

Libra: The Libra people would find that nobody else but themselves is restricting their growth. They need to realise their self-worth and act accordingly.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would keep the law of cause and effect in their minds. They would not get carried away due to emotions.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would find a balance between their head and their heart. This would help them in better decision-making.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would face the results of Karma done in the past. They would ensure that they act mindfully.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would break the barriers, if any, between them and their beloved. They do not want any misunderstanding to remain.

Pisces: The Pisces people would flow with their emotions today. They would realise that not everything can always be in their control.