Horoscope Today, June 4, Friday: Looking forward to the weekend with anticipation and positivity after a hectic week? Wondering what's in store for you today? If you believe in astrology and the impact of stars in your life, then this might interest you. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to india.com and predicts the day for our readers.

Aries: The Aries people would make a plan to go for train travel in near future. They would feel nostalgic and remember the old days.

Taurus: The Taurus people would be very calm and thoughtful today. They would not speak without thinking about any issue at home or office.

Gemini: The Gemini people would find it easier to get a loan approved that had been pending for long. They would want to progress in life.

Cancer: The Cancer people would want to go through old photographs today. They might end up remembering some they have completely forgotten.

Leo: The Leo people know that the last day of the week is perfect for planning weekend activities. They would make good use of their free time at home.

Virgo: The Virgo people would get involved in activities like gardening, farming, and agriculture. They are people who remain grounded to their roots.

Libra: The Libran people would be very judgmental about their near and dear ones. They should be careful about what they speak in front of their parents.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would be tired of taking all decisions by themselves. They would take the help of their girlfriend or wife.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would just want the last working day of the week to get over without any trouble. They would do their work properly.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would be diverting their minds from work. They would want to spend time in some fun-filled activity.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would not pay heed to issues that others find uphill. They would be in a strong frame of mind.

Pisces: The Pisces people would again get indulged in some unwanted extra expenses. They would work on a plan to get everything under control.