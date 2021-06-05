Horoscope Today, June 5, Saturday: We’re sure this time isn’t easy on anyone with all the chaos the pandemic has created in our lives. If you are someone who believes in the power of astrology, then we get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict what stars have in store for you on Saturday. Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 4, Friday: Nostalgic Day For Cancer, Libra Should Avoid Being Judgemental

Aries: The Aries people would feel the urge to write their thoughts in a diary. Even if work calls, they would try to avoid it.

Taurus: The Taurus people would just read one of their favourite books. They would be very lazy in their overall outlook throughout the weekend.

Gemini: The Gemini people would take up social work to help people who are in need. They would be very friendly with everyone that calls them.

Cancer: The Cancer people would remain busy with online meetings despite it being a weekend. They would receive something very special today.

Leo: The Leo would be very lovable towards animals today. They might take some time out to go and feed dogs on the street.

Virgo: The Virgo people would be in the mood of a lot of fun today. They would indulge in some dancing and singing.

Libra: The Libra people would offer prayers to the almighty today. They would want to thank the lord for whatever they have gained in life.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would end up in a heated argument or fight today. They would be in bad mood and will get angry on small issues.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would fulfill the wish of an old friend today. They would also buy a gift for themselves.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would be very jovial in their conversations today. They would want to spend a lot of time with elderly family members.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would meditate for extended hours today. They are in need of some peace of mind.

Pisces: The Pisces people would be very easy going today and would not react much to anything. They would neither get too happy nor too angry.