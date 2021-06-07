Horoscope Today, June 7, Monday: It’s never too late to begin new things and it’s always a wise decision to play in advance. For those who believe in the power of the universe and the placement of the stars in their life, we get Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict their day. A little care in advance goes a long way and while it seems like a tough day for Aries, Leo, and Aquarius, everything is not that hard to manage. Read on. Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 6, Sunday: Hit And Trial Approach For Capricorns, Soulful & Sensual Day For Aquarius

Aries: The Aries people would flow with their emotions today. They would realise that not everything can always be in their control.

Taurus: The Taurus people would break the barriers, if any, between them and their beloved. They do not want any misunderstanding to remain.

Gemini: The Gemini people would face the results of Karma done in the past. They would ensure that they act mindfully.

Cancer: The Cancer people would find a balance between their head and their heart. This would help them in better decision-making.

Leo: The Leo people would keep the law of cause and effect in their minds. They would not get carried away due to emotions.

Virgo: The Virgo people would find that nobody else but themselves is restricting their growth. They need to realise their self-worth and act accordingly.

Libra: The Libra people would need to take the first step in all tasks that come their way. They cannot afford to follow others.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would indulge in something that they are usually fearful of. They want to realise their true potential.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would be backed by their inner spirit today. They would not find much obstacles coming their way.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would take a step back if they are at loggerheads with someone. They would want to settle things for good.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would need some wisdom to rise above the turbulence they are experiencing. They should go for self-reflection.

Pisces: The Pisces people would have a long way to go if they channelize their energies properly. They should not waste time in activities that are futile.