Horoscope Today, June 8, Wednesday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favor? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 7, Tuesday: Luck Will Favour Taurus, Virgo Must Apply For a Job

Aries- Health will improve today. Obey your father. Donate yogurt. Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 6, Monday: At Work, Something Positive For Leos And Scorpios

Lucky color- White

Taurus- There will be ups and downs in business. Don’t procrastinate. Donate jaggery. Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 5, Sunday: Scorpions, Pisces and Cancerians May Face Career Problems

Lucky color- Orange

Gemini- Will be victorious in the courtroom. Get the advice of a knowledgeable person. Donate rice.

Lucky color- Ocher

Cancer- There will be pleasantness in married life. Don’t keep any kind of dilemma in mind. Donate brass utensils.

Lucky color- Yellow

Leo- There will be less stress in life. Respect your elders. Donate yellow fruits.

Lucky color- Pink

Virgo- Worries about the child will end. Don’t lend money to anyone. Donate food.

Lucky color- Pink

Libra- There may be a job change. Pleasantness in relationships is foreseen. Donate sweets.

Lucky color- Blue

Scorpio- Health might deteriorate. Profit in business is foretold. Donate clothes.

Lucky color- Red

Sagittarius: A major journey in life is predicted. Will get good news from the child’s side. Donate white goods.

Lucky color- Orange

Capricorn- Talk gently and patiently. Monetary gains will be less. Donate Green gram.

Lucky color- Green

Aquarius- Financial condition will be better than before. Take care of your diet. Donate pink stuff.

Lucky color- Purple

Pisces- Will get a new job opportunity. May get to go on a big trip. Donate sweets.