Horoscope Today, June 9, Wednesday: Whatever good or bad you experience in life, you have to learn to move on. However, if you have got some backup planning done, moving on becomes easier. Here, we try to predict the day for you as per your zodiac sign with the help of renowned Astrologer and Prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji. Check out if the stars are in favour of you or whether it's the right time to start planning ahead.

Aries: The Aries people would indulge in an interesting discussion with a friend or family member. Now may not be a good time to expand the business.

Taurus: The Taurus people would complete a very complicated task at the office easily. They should try to do some sporting activity to shed extra energy.

Gemini: The Gemini people would face very urgent and unexpected work coming their way. They would complete it in an efficient manner.

Cancer: The Cancer people would feel attracted to someone at work. They should either share their feelings immediately or forget about them completely.

Leo: The Leo people would finally succeed in finalizing an exciting trip. Today, they would relax and rejuvenate themselves.

Virgo: The Virgo people would receive good news related to a legal case. They would try to finish their pending work on time.

Libra: The Libra people would get a new opportunity related to academics. They would display their intellectual side to their peers.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would get the response they expect from their love interest. They might indulge in some over expenditure.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would implement changes in lifestyle that are good for their health. They would look at consolidating their finances.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would get good news related to property-related matters. They can now start pending construction work.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would need to be prompt to grab an excellent job opportunity. They would lose their cool easily.

Pisces: The Pisces people would indulge in an argument over a trivial topic at home. Being silent will work in their favour today.