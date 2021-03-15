Horoscope Today, March 14, Monday: Starting a new week comes with its own challenges. Here’s how the day looks like on the financial, health, personal, marital, and professional front. Check out what are things you can expect in your life as we get Pandit Jagannath Guruji to make the astrological predictions for today! Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 14, Sunday: Aries to Face Health Issues, Aquarius Might go For Trip, Check Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: Aries people would mind their own business today and avoid getting involved in any outside issue. Things will keep moving at a slow pace.

Taurus: The Taurus people might get into an argument or debate with their parents. They might find it tough to convince their parents as per their own wish.

Gemini: The Geminis might be involved in some auspicious occasion along with their neighbours. They will be very friendly in their outlook.

Cancer: The day would be great for those into politics or social service. Their long-pending targets might get achieved today.

Leo: The Leo people might seek suggestions from other people to sort out their issues. But they should be careful in choosing people who would advise.

Virgo: Those planning to buy a property for long might make headway today. There are chances of the property being shortlisted or a loan being passed.

Libra: These people would spend the day fulfilling the demands of their children and other near and dear ones. They would make their family members happy today.

Scorpio: Their partner might ask them to go out somewhere today. They might have a romantic coffee or dinner date.

Sagittarians: The Sagittarians would some part of the day buying essentials for their homes. A pending payment might also get cleared today.

Capricorn: Those looking for success on the professional front might have a favourable day today. They should avoid being harsh to others.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people should be careful in dealing with people at work. Some people might try to harm them but they would manage to pass through.

Pisces: The Pisces people might meet an old friend today and it will bring them a lot of happiness. They would also be very helpful to their parents today.