Horoscope March 8, 2021, Monday: It’s never too late to begin new things and it’s always a wise decision to play in advance. For those who believe in the power of the universe and the placement of the stars in their life, we get Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict their day. A little care in advance goes a long way and while it seems like a tough day for Libra, Cancer, Capricorn, and Aquarius, everything is not that hard to manage. Read on. Also Read - Horoscope, March 6, Saturday: Great Day For Aries, Gemini Should Sort Finances Today

Aries: The Aries people would plan a visit to a spiritual or holy place with their family members. They will remain religious. Also Read - Horoscope, March 5, Friday: Saggitarians, Forget Everything And Concentrate on Your Health

Taurus: The Taurus people need to be very careful about their health today. They might even fall sick or face other issues related to their health. Also Read - Horoscope Today, March 4, 2021: Cancer to Visit a Holy Place, All Work And no Play For Libra

Gemini: The Gemini people might travel for a work-related event. They might have to go for air travel along with their superior at work.

Cancer: Monday blues are in for the Cancer people. They might feel low and miss the energy needed to get going on the first day of the week.

Leo: The Leo people must eat well and sleep well to ensure their health is not disturbed. They need to be very careful when it comes to health.

Virgo: The Virgo people would take some time out to watch their favourite show or movie on Netflix or other similar platforms.

Libra: It will be like dragging yourself to work for the Librans. They might sulk a lot and be very emotional in personal life.

Scorpio: The Scorpio would be concerned more about their professional life and less about their family life. They are unable to strike the right balance.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would be very lazy on the first day of the week. They can take advantage of work from home and get some much-needed relaxation.

Capricorn: The Capricorns would not have any dull moment today. There might be some negative energy around but they would be able to manage it.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would appear very arrogant today and it might lead to some trouble at work. They are likely to be misunderstood.

Pisces: The Pisces people would be very comfortable at work as well as a home today. The start of the week would be great for them.

— Astrological Prediction by Pandit Jagannath Guruji