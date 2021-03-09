Horoscope, March 9, Tuesday: Love, relationships, health, finance, and work – we are all trying to spend our lives by finding the right balance between all these aspects. How about planning your day in advance and try to take a little control over it? We get Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you plan your day. Here’s what the stars are making you do today. Also Read - Horoscope March 8, Monday: Leos to Face Health Issues, Risky Day For Aquarians

Aries: The Aries people need to go on a long drive alone to get some peace out of the hectic work schedule. They are in desperate need of some change.

Taurus: These people need to indulge in some sporting activity. It will be best for them to go for some team sport like cricket or football.

Gemini: These people are tired mentally and physically, but they cannot afford to take a break from work. They need to steal some time from their busy routine.

Cancer: The Cancer people would finally be able to muster the energy that had been missing. They will be active at work and also at home.

Leo: These people have strict deadlines to catch up. They might struggle a little but would manage to complete the work in time.

Virgo: The Virgo people would want to work in a relaxed manner. They will not hassle for anything, will take their time in doing all work.

Libra: The Librans are in the mood for some mid-week celebration today. They might catch up with some friends after office.

Scorpio: They feel they have been ignoring their family for a while. They would make up for it and give all attention needed to their loved ones.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would again struggle to strike a balance between work and personal life. But they will manage things to fulfill all responsibilities.

Capricorn: The Capricorns are finding it hard to wait for their targets to be achieved. They are dependent on others for some key tasks and are struggling to get the desired results.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would be apologetic in their mood today. They might have used harsh words for some near and dear ones and would mend things today.

Pisces: The momentum keeps going for the Pisces people. They would feel comfortable as far as professional or personal life is concerned.