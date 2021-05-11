Horoscope, Today, May 11, Tuesday: It’s a new day, time for new beginnings. A new day brings hope, agree? If you believe in the power of astrology and want to know what’s in store for you today, then we get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Check out how things are going to turn out for you today as per your zodiac sign. Also Read - Horoscope, Today, May 10: Monday Blues For Taurus, Virgo; Energetic Day For Leos

Aries: The Aries people desperately want to go at least for a local outing but are unable to do so. Hosting a family zoom call would be a great idea for them.

Taurus: Despite too much work, the Taurus people would try to indulge in some leisure activities. They would find it fun to play with the children.

Gemini: Gemini people would discuss an important property-related that has been pending for a long. They want to end the differences in the family.

Cancer: The Cancer people would listen to music today. It will help them in relaxing after a tiring day.

Leo: The Leo would clean their house and water the plants in their garden. They would love to explore nature.

Virgo: The Virgo people would take a walk in their garden along with their pet. They would experience peace today.

Libra: The Libra people would get into a debate with their friends on issues that are not so important. They would realise their mistake later.

Scorpio: Scorpio people would love to spend the day with their parents. They would try to give them all the comfort.

Sagittarius: These people would spend some time praying to the almighty today. They would cook something nice for them today.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people might go for some fun-filled activity today. They want to take a break from working and planning.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would try to fulfill all the wishes of their children. They might have planned a surprise for their partner.

Pisces: The Pisces people would be interested in saving money today and not get involved in any extra expense.