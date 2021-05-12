Horoscope, Today, May 12, Wednesday: With so much uncertainty because of the current circumstances in the country, most of us are now turning to astrology to understand if the stars are aligned in our favour. To find out this and more, we get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Check out how things are going to turn out for you today as per your zodiac sign. Also Read - Horoscope, Today, May 11, Tuesday: Leos To Explore Nature, Scorpions To Spend Time With Parents

Aries: The Aries people would experience a mixed day, with moments of happiness as well as sadness. They might expect some relief in finance-related matters.

Taurus: The Taurus people would chase their aspirations today. It will give them benefits in the future. Their effort should be continuous without any gap.

Gemini: The Gemini people might face a decline in the health of some near and dear ones. They would be busy ensuring the wellbeing of the person.

Cancer: The Cancer people would discuss with some elder family member the issues bothering them. They would get a phone call from an old friend today.

Leo: The Leo people would make their lifestyle better by buying things that are of permanent benefit. These people would be happy from within.

Virgo: The Virgo people would lack effective communication with their children. They are worried about the future of their kids.

Libra: The Libra people who are in their own business would get some good news. The financial condition would improve with more profit.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would get busy in activities that are of no use. People preparing for exams would get help from friends.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would think about how they can keep their siblings happy. They would do things to help them make a good future.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would get all help and support from their partners. They would be concerned about finance and money-related issues.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would ensure that they meet all deadlines today. They should not be lazy and act with speed.

Pisces: The Pisces people would take the help of their family members to solve pending issues. They would be in a stable mindset.