Horoscope, Today, May 14, Friday: We're sure this time isn't easy on anyone with all the chaos the pandemic has created in our lives. If you are someone who believes in the power of astrology, then we get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict what stars have in store for you on Friday.

Aries: The Aries people would be very judgmental today and might make some strong decisions with regard to close friends.

Taurus: The Taurus people would be bored of taking decisions on their own. They would listen more to their partner.

Gemini: The Gemini people would devote the day to their friends. They would listen to themselves rather than other people.

Cancer: The Cancer people would have a lazy start to the weekend. Most of their time would be spent watching back-to-back movies.

Leo: The Leo people would work out plans to streamline their business. They would want to do something new with their regular life.

Virgo: Virgo people might get some good news related to a close family member’s health. Those awaiting marriage might see development.

Libra: The Libra people would indulge in a lot of overthinking and hence, they would be quite depressed and sad.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would want to drain out all their boredom and fatigue. These people would want to have fun.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarius people would love to spend a relaxing weekend at home. They would avoid any household work.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would do money-related planning. They want to bring their expenses in control.

Aquarius: Aquarius people would be preaching to a lot of people today. They would teach good things to people around them.

Pisces: The Pisces people would be in a very strong frame of mind. They would not allow any issue to gain much importance.