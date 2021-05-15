Horoscope, Today, May 15, Saturday After tirelessly working throughout the week, the weekend is here! Weekends are all about staying in your most comfortable athleisure outfit, sipping your chai and binge-watching your favourite show. However, it never hurts to have a little faith in the universe and the power of stars. We get renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict the zodiac signs for Sunday. Check out what your horoscope says today: Also Read - Horoscope, Today, May 14, Friday: Cancer Will Binge-Watch, Capricorns To Do Money-Related Planning

Aries: The Aries would have a very relaxed time throughout the day. The week has been very hectic at the job and they would have peace of mind today.

Taurus: The Taurus people would not be as active as they are usually. These people would have a laid-back attitude today.

Gemini: The Geminis would use the free time to complete their pending tasks today. They have to work on weekends as they relaxed during the weekdays.

Cancer: The Cancer people would expect some appreciation from their superiors at work. They would have a happy day with their loved ones.

Leo: It would be good for the Leo people to do some cycling in exercise in their home premises. Sporting activities would attract them today.

Virgo: Virgos would be very enthusiastic today. They would watch a movie with their family and can plan a good dinner at home.

Libra: The Libra people who are in their own business would get some good news. The financial condition would improve with more profit.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would get busy in activities that are of no use. People preparing for exams would get help from friends.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would think about how they can keep their siblings happy. They would do things to help them make a good future.

Capricorn: Capricorn would get all help and support from their partners. They would be concerned about finance and money-related issues.

Aquarius: Aquarius would ensure that they meet all deadlines today. They should not be lazy and act with speed.

Pisces: The Pisces people would take the help of their family members to solve pending issues. They would be in a stable mindset.