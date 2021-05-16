Horoscope, Today, May 16, Sunday: In these trying times all we need is a ray of hope. If you are someone who is experiencing self-doubt, then astrological predictions can help you be ready for any kind of situation you may have to face in the future. Here, we get renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to what stars have in store for you on Sunday. Also Read - Horoscope, Today, May 15, Saturday: Relaxing Weekend For Aries, Financial Conditions to Improve For Libra

Aries: It is possible that students would face some trouble in concentrating on their studies. They should take a break and meditate for a while.

Taurus: The Taurus people would get into some conflicting situations during the day. They would come out unscathed if they remain thoughtful.

Gemini: The Gemini people would be careful in their communication with their loved ones. Their smart attitude will avoid any conflict.

Cancer: Cancerians need to relax for some time and that is what they would get today. Their family members might give them a happy evening.

Leo: It would be an extremely busy day for the Leo people. They would have a lot of work to complete, but they would still spend some good time with their partner.

Virgo: The Virgo people might expect some good news today. But they should be very careful at work, as being careless will harm them.

Libra: The Libra people would get into a debate with their friends on issues that are not so important. They would realise their mistake later.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would love to spend the day with their parents. They would try to give them all the comfort.

Sagittarius: These people would spend some time praying to the almighty today. They would cook something nice for them today.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people might go for some fun-filled activity today. They want to take a break from working and planning.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would try to fulfill all the wishes of their children. They might have planned a surprise for their partner.

Pisces: The Pisces people would be interested in saving money today and not get involved in any extra expense.