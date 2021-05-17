Horoscope, Today, May 17, Monday: It’s a new day, a new week full of possibilities. Don’t we all want to kick start our week on a super energetic note, or with a little something that can give a nice push to life at both professional and personal levels? We get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Check out how things are going to turn out for you today as per your zodiac sign. Also Read - Horoscope, Today, May 16, Sunday: Productive Day For Leo, Family Time For Scorpio

Aries: They will concentrate on finance-related matters today. After long they will be money minded and think of profits they can make.

Taurus: They will indulge themselves in binge-watching any of their favourite series or movie. Netflix and chill is the mantra for them.

Gemini: It will be a day full of nostalgia for the Gemini people. They might just croon a song and indulge in karaoke activities.

Cancer: People from this zodiac sign will be very protective of their family members. They will also be morally supportive of them.

Leo: It is expected to be a romantic Thursday for them. They might also end the day with a candlelight dinner with their partner.

Virgo: The Virgo people will be very active today and are expected to indulge themselves in some of the other sporting activities. A good day for them to go for a match of cricket with friends.

Libra: They will just relax at their homes and remain glued to television sets. These people may watch their favourite movie or series.

Scorpio: It is a good day for the Scorpio people to go for a long drive. They might go for it solo or along with some close friends.

Sagittarius: This whole week seems to be a family week for the Sagittarians. On this day, they might go out somewhere with family.

Capricorn: They will be content with whatever they have. However, their struggle to keep doing better in life professionally will continue.

Aquarius: These people will continue to remain excited and motivated throughout the day. It is their enthusiasm that will keep them going.

Pisces: They will keep their emotions at bay and indulge in activities that make them happy. They will do everything they like doing.