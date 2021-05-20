Horoscope, Today, May 20, Thursday: Can money give you the required peace? Can you happily balance love and work? Will you take cues from the universe and use them to plan your next step in life? We get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Check out what the stars have in stores for you today: Also Read - Horoscope, Today, May 19, Wednesday: Trouble in Paradise For Gemini, Mid-Week Blues For Scorpio

Aries: The Aries can beat the midweek blues by reading books. They need to just take some leisure time out from daily chores.

Taurus: The Taurus people would like to indulge themselves in household works today. They might help their wife or mother.

Gemini: The Gemini people would seek some privacy today rather than being the centre of attraction. They would feel close to nature.

Cancer: The Cancer would behave today just like how a boss behaves. These people would work hard for their careers.

Leo: The Leo people need to take care of their relationships, as there are chances of having a fight with their loved ones.

Virgo: The Virgo people would experience a perfect day to drain their sorrows away. They would only focus on positive thoughts.

Libra: The Libra people who have been waiting to go on a shopping spree might do that virtually today. Shopping is an experience, cherish it.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would feel romance in the air. They would most likely do everything to please their partner or spouse.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would love to spend this Thursday with their family. There could be nothing better than staying at home.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would stop for a while and take stock of the mistakes committed. They realise their mistakes and move on.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people might tend to feel depressed, which would be triggered by overthinking. Don’t let your empty mind bother you.

Pisces: The Pisces people would try to deviate from issues that bother on a daily basis. The best thing to do would be to take a break.