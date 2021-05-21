Horoscope, Today, May 21, Friday: Living a fearless life is almost impossible but being mindful of your decisions and actions in advance is something we can definitely do to prevent ourselves from suffering in life. We get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to tell you what to expect in a day so that you can plan your actions accordingly. Also Read - Horoscope, Today, May 20, Thursday: Romantic Day For Scorpio, Pisces Will Take A Break From Monotony

Aries: Aries would get into a self-motivation mode today. They would just go with the flow and move on in life. Also Read - Horoscope, Today, May 19, Wednesday: Trouble in Paradise For Gemini, Mid-Week Blues For Scorpio

Taurus: Taurus would just take some time out from daily chores and immerse themselves in a book or magazine. Also Read - 'We Are in The Same Boat': This Newspaper Printed The Same Future For All Zodiac Signs, Twitter is Quite Amused

Gemini: The Gemini people would want to offer a prayer in the neighbourhood temple or dargah today. They would pray with their family members.

Cancer: The Cancer people would remain committed to their passion for career and would try to finish all their pending works.

Leo: The Leo people would be able to survive through the turbulence in relationships They would feel it is a good time to spend with friends and family.

Virgo: The Virgo people would forget all their worries and want to have a get-together with close friends. The day is good for household work.

Libra: The Libra people would concentrate on their career, as they might receive some nice opportunities. They should think about all aspects of a job change.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would just spend a relaxing day, lazing around on their bed or couch. They still feel very romantic.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians need to strive to get better opportunities in career. Be on the lookout, for something that might be just next door.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would spend time watching a movie today. Their interest in music would also be at the forefront.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people cannot help but overthink issues that are very important. They would feel tired.

Pisces: The Pisces people would enjoy some leisure time for themselves. They would also concentrate on their beauty.