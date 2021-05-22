Horoscope, Today, May 22, Saturday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction. Check out how the day’s going to look like if you believe in the power of the universe and the position of the stars in your life. Also Read - Horoscope, Today, May 21: Spiritual Friday For Gemini, Carefree Day For Virgo

Aries: The Aries people would do what we should always avoid doing – being judgemental and taking strong decisions that they would regret later.

Taurus: The Taurus seems bored of listening to themselves and taking decisions on their own. They would listen more to their girlfriend or wife.

Gemini: The Gemini people would devote the day to their friends. A group zoom call with old school friends might happen.

Cancer: The Cancer people would have a lazy start to the weekend. They would use the time to plan their business moves.

Leo: The Leo people would want to do something new with their regular life. Those thinking of launching their blogs can do it today.

Virgo: The Virgo people would make a daily routine for themselves. They would want to strike a work-life balance.

Libra: The Libra people would want to completely indulge in fun-filled activities. They would also take time out to watch a movie.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would be bored of spending every weekend at home. They might think of getting a pass and travel to some nearby place.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarius people would want to take a stock of their financial condition today. They would also want to relax properly.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would benefit from the relations they have made in the past. They can think about executing their plan.

Aquarius: Aquarius people would be more interested in preaching good things to others. They should rather focus on managing their life.

Pisces: The Pisces people would be very thick-skinned today. Even the most hurtful comments would not affect them at all.