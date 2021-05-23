Horoscope, Today, May 23, Sunday: It’s never too late to begin new things and it’s always a wise decision to plan in advance. For those who believe in the power of the universe and the placement of the stars in their life, we get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict their day. Also Read - Horoscope, Today, May 22, Saturday: Aries Will Take Harsh Decisions, Libra to Indulge in Fun-Filled Activities

Aries: The Aries would face problems in expressing their feelings to the loved ones. However, some people might plan a proposal.

Taurus: The Taurus would have a good time with their kids and life partner. These people would try to make the most of the Sunday.

Gemini: The Gemini people would see a dream that would leave a long-lasting impact on their minds. They should avoid negative thoughts.

Cancer: The Cancer people would be highly emotional in their temperament today. They would find it tough to control their feelings.

Leo: The Leo people would need to work despite it being a Sunday. Some people might get good opportunities.

Virgo: The Virgo people would think of ideas to make their partner feel special. A surprise gift would be a good idea.

Libra: The Libra people would not be in the best mood today. They would feel disgusted because of unavoidable situations.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would try to enjoy the Sunday with everyone they love. They would spend some time with themself.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would make a plan to travel with their loved ones in near future. They want to take a break from busy life.

Capricorn: Capricorns would plan something special for themself today. They would not want to seek anyone else’s help.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would feel that their energy is taking them in the right direction. They would be very happy and excited.

Pisces: The Pisces people would be hiding their true feelings for everyone around them. But it is the right time to express their inner feelings.