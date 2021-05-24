Horoscope, Today, May 24, Monday: The stars have their own way to dictate your life and while you might choose to ignore their signs, your destiny has got everything set for you in the future. In Monday’s horoscope, astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji predict how the day will be for you. Also Read - Horoscope, Today, May 23, Sunday: Geminis Should Avoid Negative Thoughts, Pisces Needs to be Expressive

Aries: The Aries people might a chance to meet some influential people. They might also get some good news related to their career.

Taurus: Taurus people would love to find unique solutions to problems related to their business. They would feel motivated with everyone's support.

Gemini: The Gemini people would take out some time today to clean their bikes and cars, which they love. This will be in addition to daily office and homework.

Cancer: The Cancer people would need to take care of their health. Too much exertion might cause trouble for them.

Leo: The Leo people would simply follow their daily routine. They will engage themselves in very limited plans.

Virgo: The Virgo people would try to be elusive throughout the day. They would remain quite secretive today.

Libra: The Libra people would think more about money matters. They would not be bothered about what people have to think.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would be very nagging at times today. They would be very adamant in their decisions.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians are expected to buy a gift for someone they dearly love. They might also mend ties with a long-lost friend.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would get some good news and something life-changing might happen soon. They need to have some patience.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would be very friendly with some and extremely rude with others. They are very moody today.

Pisces: The Pisces people would spend money on things that are important for their household. They would not be in a saving mode today.