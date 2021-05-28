Horoscope, Today, May 28, Friday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction. Check out how the day’s going to look like if you believe in the power of the universe and the position of the stars in your life. Also Read - Horoscope, Today, May 27, Thursday: Taurus Should Take Care of Health, Financial Gains Expected For Capricorns

Aries: The Aries people would do well on the academic front. Those in business can think of making more investments to expand their operations. Also Read - Horoscope, Today, May 26, Wednesday: Chandra Grahan To Impact Gemini, Sagittarius And Pisces

Taurus: The Taurus would be the perfect example of being an efficient worker. They can expect appreciation from their colleagues as well as bosses. Also Read - Horoscope, Today, May 25, Tuesday: Romantic Day For Gemini, Energetic Start For Leo

Gemini: The Gemini people who have invested in a real estate deal would get some good and beneficial news related to their property.

Cancer: The Cancer people would witness some positive developments related to legal tangles they are stuck in. The bad phase is over.

Leo: The Leo people should give financial help to someone in need. These people might get a good return for their deeds in the future.

Virgo: The Virgo people would face unexpected work that would keep the pre-planned work in limbo. They might have to struggle a little.

Libra: The Libra people would get all support and encouragement from their family members. Their planned vacation is cancelled, but they will still have the fun.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would become very health conscious today. There might be some temper issues due to a matter on the domestic front.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would be able to amicably resolve a family issue with other stakeholders. Past investments would yield results.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would succeed in retaining their focus that they have been losing for a while. They would march ahead towards their goals.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would face some turbulence during work at the office. They would ignore the obstacles and keep working.

Pisces: The Pisces people would need to travel for job-related assignments. You might get the blessings of your parents to pursue your passion.