Horoscope, Today, May 29, Saturday: Weekend is here. It's time to relax, unwind and de-stress. If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction. Check out how the day's going to look like if you believe in the power of the universe and the position of the stars in your life.

Aries: The Aries people who plan to invest in property can do so without any problem today. Some people may get a boost in their self-esteem.

Taurus: The Taurus people would save money by cutting down on their travel plans. They would venture into new domains.

Gemini: The Gemini people would be annoyed by a family member who would be overindulgent. They would be concerned about their fitness.

Cancer: The Cancer people would find it to be a good day to spend with their loved ones. They would succeed in sidelining those who oppose them.

Leo: The Leo people who are freshers might get a good job opportunity in hand. These people need to take care of their health.

Virgo: The Virgo people would get romantically involved with some like-minded people they have just met. They can express their feelings.

Libra: The Libra people would benefit in terms of property, possible through inheritance. They can plan a bright future if they want.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would be able to find the ideal partner for their business. Those in jobs may achieve the long-pending targets.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would gain strength on the financial front. An event coming up at home would keep them busy.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would receive much-needed help from unexpected quarters. They should be careful of bad financial planning.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would concentrate on strengthening their existing relationship. They should speak whatever is on their mind.

Pisces: The Pisces people would avoid getting help from others as they do not want to divert from their plan of action. They will tread carefully.