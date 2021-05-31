Horoscope, Today, May 31, Monday: The stars have their own way to dictate your life and while you might choose to ignore their signs, your destiny has got everything set for you in the future. In Monday’s horoscope, astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji predict how the day will be for you. Also Read - Horoscope, Today, May 30, Sunday: Cancer Should Sort Out Differences, Capricorn to Meet Someone Compatible

Aries: The Aries people would be free of health-related worries by making some changes in their daily routine. They want to get rid of their bad habits. Also Read - Horoscope, Today, May 29, Saturday: Capricorn Should Take Care of Finances, Gemini Will Focus on Health

Taurus: The Taurus people would avoid raking up any old property-related issue. They might show their angry side to their partner. Also Read - Horoscope, Today, May 28, Friday: Taurus Will Get Appreciation From Bosses, Chaotic Day For Aquarius

Gemini: The Gemini people would get all support from their families to move ahead in life. They would be involved in some social service.

Cancer: The Cancer people would need to travel due to work with a colleague they do not really like. They would get a chance to show their skills.

Leo: The Leo people would want to spend some time with a person they like immensely. Those in academics might achieve their targets.

Virgo: The Virgo people would get the cooperation of their superiors at work. Their health would improve with a revised diet plan.

Libra: The Libra people would receive a payment that has been pending for over a year. They should try to keep the home environment peaceful.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would indulge in online shopping. They would try to buy something for each member of their family.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would be in the spotlight today due to some recent achievements. They would try to save money.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would want to keep a low profile today. They won’t take a laid-back attitude at work as well as home.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would be in an upbeat mood today. They would spend a lot of time exercising and working out.

Pisces: The Pisces people would spend some quality time with their family members today. They would excel at the work front as well.