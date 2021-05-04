Horoscope Today, May 3, Monday: Whatever good or bad you experience in life, you have to learn to move on. However, if you have got some backup planning done, moving on becomes easier. Here, we try to predict the day for you as per your zodiac sign with the help of renowned Astrologer and Prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji. Check out if the stars are in favour of you or whether it’s the right time to start planning ahead. Also Read - Horoscope Today, May 3, Monday: Energetic Day For Geminis, Creative Day For Virgos

Aries: It is one of those days when Aries people would really want to go out with their family. But in the given situation, they might plan a small family party at home.

Taurus: The Taurus people would feel a sense of adventure today. They might spend some hours working out and exercising.

Gemini: The Gemini people love cooking and this is what they would do today. These people would also be full of positive thoughts.

Cancer: After a busy workday, the Cancer people would spend time watching a movie. They need some entertainment in between gloom all around.

Leo: They would want to do some constructive use of time. The Leo people would be busy reading books today.

Virgo: The Virgo people would listen to their favourite music for the most part of the day. Music is what keeps them going even when the situation is not good.

Libra: The Libra people would meditate and stay in silence today. They want to see beyond physical wellbeing and be spiritual today.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would be busy watching the news as they were very busy throughout the week. They want to be informed and alert.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would want to just take a rest and not do anything else today. They might take an off day at work.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would get too busy with work. They have strict deadlines to meet this week.

Aquarius: They could not sleep well for the past couple of days and today they would catch on to some sleep. They would be peaceful.

Pisces: The Pisces people would be in a very happy frame of mind today. They would ignore things that make them sad.