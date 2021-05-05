Horoscope, Today, May 5, Wednesday: Hard work and creativity are two rules to get success in life. However, it never hurts to have a little faith in the universe and the power of stars. We get renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict the zodiac signs for Sunday. Check out what your horoscope says today: Also Read - Horoscope, Today, May 4, Tuesday: Taurus Will Feel A Sense of Adventure, Sagittarius Will Take An Off Day

Aries: These people would face some midweek blues and an emotional mindset would worsen things. They should avoid being very sentimental today. Also Read - Horoscope Today, May 3, Monday: Energetic Day For Geminis, Creative Day For Virgos

Taurus: Taurus people would be getting disturbed whenever they want to concentrate on anything. They would keep trying to focus again and again to finally succeed. Also Read - Horoscope Today, May 2, Sunday: Leos to Stay Arrogant, Dull Day For Librans

Gemini: The Gemini people would forget bad happenings and old enmity. They would offer friendship to those with whom they have not had differences.

Cancer: The Cancer people would feel very lazy throughout the day. These people are feeling the monotony of remaining confined in their homes.

Leo: Leo should be careful about overeating today. They might face some stomach-related problems because of eating too much.

Virgo: Romance is in the air for the Virgo people. They want to spend some memorable moments with their partners.

Libra: Libra people would start their day on a low. Therefore they would find it tough to get the energy needed.

Scorpio: Scorpions would have a good start to the day with some good news. Career and relationship both would be comfortable.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would enjoy some peace of mind. They might use this time at home to pursue their interests they earlier didn’t attend to.

Capricorn: The Capricorns would want to take a break from their busy schedule. They would not think about work at all.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would be concerned about the well-being of their loved ones. They are doing their best to help everyone they can.

Pisces: The Pisces would want to lock themselves in a room with popcorn to watch a movie or simply listen to some music.