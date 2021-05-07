Horoscope, Today, May 7, Friday: Don’t know what stars have in store for you today? We get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you with some predictions for today. Also Read - Horoscope, Today, May 6, Thursday: Cancer Will Be Expressive Today, Enthusiastic Day For Capricorns

Aries: The Aries people should be careful of their enemies today, as they would be very strong. They would avoid discussing sensitive matters.

Taurus: People with political inclination might now want to bring their plan into action. They would think strategically about future moves.

Gemini: The Gemini people would get invited to a high-profile virtual event. These people would make new and powerful connections.

Cancer: It would be good for Cancer people to not get into an argument with friends or family members. These people would struggle to think before speaking.

Leo: Mental peace is what the Leo people would seek today. These people would meditate or perform yoga to relax the mind and body.

Virgo: The Virgo people might need to travel because of some unavoidable responsibilities at work. They should be careful about taking all precautions.

Libra: These people would face difficulty in taking criticism of any kind. The Libra people should discuss their issues with someone more experienced.

Scorpio: These people can expect all support from their partners today. The Scorpio people would feel encouraged with the support.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would face too much work pressure today. Their habit of working in a planned manner would help work fall in place.

Capricorn: Hard work done in past would give the Capricorn people result today. Some long-pending payments might get cleared.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would plan an evening full of surprise for their partner. They would also give them a gift.

Pisces: The Pisces people would share some of their deepest secrets with a close friend. They would feel good to take a walk in their home lawn after dinner.